Auditor Taylor and Senator Schuring Team Up to Assist Canton City Schools

State Auditor Mary Taylor and state Senator Kirk Schuring (R-Canton) are working together to secure funding to expedite a performance audit for Canton City Schools. Facing a $10 million deficit, Canton City Schools has officially requested the performance audit. The performance audit would compare the district’s finances with those of similar districts and make recommendations to improve operations, identify significant cost savings and make the best use of existing resources.

The Canton City School performance audit was expected to begin in July after the start of the new state fiscal year. “Thanks to Senator Schuring’s commitment to work with the General Assembly to secure funds for school district performance audits this fiscal year, the Auditor of State’s Office will be able to immediately begin work on the district’s performance audit,” Taylor said. “Senator Schuring has once again taken action to meet the needs of his district.” The audit is expected to begin next week.

“This is a real victory for Canton City Schools,” Taylor said. “I want to commend the Canton City Schools for recognizing the value of performance audits to improve operational efficiencies and cut costs. My office looks forward to working with school officials in their efforts to stabilize their financial position.”

“It is my pleasure to respond to the request of the Canton City School District and State Auditor Mary Taylor to assist with securing funding for a performance audit,” Schuring said. “The appropriation request will be made in the state operating budget that is currently pending in the Senate. I appreciate Auditor Taylor’s responsiveness to the Canton City School District’s request. It will expedite the School District’s financial restructuring plan and ultimately put them in a better fiscal standing.”

Since its inception in 1996, the Performance Audit section within the Auditor’s Office has issued more than 170 performance audits to government entities throughout the state. The recommendations contained in these audits, if implemented, have the potential to save more than one billion dollars.

For more information on performance audits, please visit www.auditor.state.oh.us.