Taylor Announces Investigation of Financial Transactions at Westfall Local School District

Pickaway County -

State Auditor Mary Taylor announced a special audit investigation into allegations of the misuse of public funds within the Westfall Local School District today.

“I take any allegation of theft, fraud or misspending of public funds very seriously,” Taylor said. “Investigators in my office will work with local authorities to determine if evidence of a crime exists and will recommend additional action if necessary.”

No additional information regarding the special audit is available while the investigation is ongoing.

The Ohio Auditor of State’s Office is one of the largest accounting offices in the nation.  The office strives to ensure that all public funds are spent legally and appropriately and works aggressively to root out fraud, waste and abuse in public spending. Taylor encourages anyone suspecting fraud or misspending of public dollars to contact her office toll free at 1-866-FRAUD-OH (1-866-372-8364).

A copy of the full audit is available online at www.auditor.state.oh.us.

