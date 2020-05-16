Taylor Announces Special Audit of Champaign County Municipal Court

Urbana -

State Auditor Mary Taylor has launched a special audit of the Champaign County Municipal Clerk of Courts Office in Urbana today. A special audit is narrow in scope and specifically investigates allegations of fraud or theft related to the finances of a public entity.

The City of Urbana Finance Director informed auditors of allegations of theft within the clerk’s office earlier this month.

“As the state’s chief watchdog of taxpayer dollars, I am committed to ensuring that public funds are appropriately accounted for,” Taylor said. “This special audit will examine the courts’ financial records to determine if evidence exists to support the allegations of theft made in this case.”

No additional information regarding the special audit is available while the special audit is ongoing.

The State Auditor is currently conducting 18 special audits analyzing allegations of theft or fraud throughout the state.

The Ohio Auditor of State’s Office is one of the largest accounting offices in the nation. The office strives to ensure that all public funds are spent legally and appropriately and works aggressively to root out fraud, waste and abuse in public spending. Taylor encourages anyone suspecting fraud or misspending of public dollars to contact her office toll free at 1-866-FRAUD-OH (1-866-372-8364).

