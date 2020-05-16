Taylor Releases TechCon Institute Community School Audit

Dayton -

State Auditor Mary Taylor released the audit of TechCon Institute Community School (TCI) today. The audit revealed that $1,609.22 in debit card purchases lacked proper supporting documentation.

“It is important that all tax dollars are spent legally and appropriately,” Taylor said. “Failure to document purchases made with public funds increases the potential of theft or fraud.”

The debit card purchases include overnight hotel stays in Toledo and Michigan as well as airfare to Florida.

The audit includes an official response from TCI Director Demetrius Maddox stating the purchases were business related, but supporting documents were misplaced. Maddox refunded the entire amount on April 18, 2007.

Auditors also noted that school officials had not applied for federal tax exempt status which subjects the school to taxation by the Internal Revenue Service. The school opened September 1, 2004 and has not filed federal tax returns.

A copy of the full audit is available online at http://www.auditor.state.oh.us/AuditSearch/Reports/2007/TechCon_Institute_Community_School_06-Montgomery.pdf.