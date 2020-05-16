Taylor Releases Ironton City School District Audit

Lawrence County -

State Auditor Mary Taylor released the Ironton City School District audit today. The audit shows $259 in missing athletic ticket sales and more than $24,000 in collected, but undocumented, athletic department funds.

“Whether spending or collecting public funds, it is crucial that every dollar is properly documented and accounted for,” Taylor said. “Failure to account for public money increases the potential of fraud or theft.”

The $259 in missing ticket sales has since been repaid. Auditors say no documentation exists to show where the $24,145.58 originated. Consequently, the auditors were unable to determine if all funds were properly collected and deposited.

Taylor recommends that the district implement a system of checks and balances (internal controls) for collecting and depositing athletic tickets sales for all sporting events.

A copy of the full audit is available online at http://www.auditor.state.oh.us/AuditSearch/Reports/2007/Ironton_City_School_District_06-Lawrence.pdf.