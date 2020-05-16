Taylor Releases Seneca Township Audit

Seneca County -

State Auditor Mary Taylor released the biennial audit for Seneca Township today. The findings reported that $6,500 was inappropriately spent on insurance compensation and a volunteer fire department donation.

“The law defines how local governments can spend taxpayer money,” said Taylor. “I encourage local government officials to keep a watchful eye on their finances. In this case, I am pleased that the misspent money has been repaid.”

State law prohibits elected officials from receiving increased compensation during their elected term. Seneca Township decided to increase health insurance compensation and Township Trustee, Gregory Smith, opted to receive additional coverage during his term in office. Smith was overcompensated $1,500 and paid the money back to the township on April 25, 2007.

Additionally, the Seneca Township Board of Trustees voted to donate $5,000 from the fire protection levy fund to the McCutchenville Fire Department. State law requires that the Board of Trustees contract with a private fire company to properly use the money rather than simply donate funds. The McCuthenville Fire Department repaid the funds to the township on April 25, 2007.

