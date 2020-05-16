Taylor Releases Williamsburg Schools from Fiscal Watch

Clermont County -

State Auditor Mary Taylor announced the termination of Williamsburg Local School District’s fiscal watch status today. The district was originally placed in fiscal watch on April 6, 2001. Since that time, district officials have worked diligently to improve their financial condition.

“This announcement is welcome news for the entire community,” Taylor said. “I am pleased that district officials were able to take the necessary steps to turn around the school’s financial situation. I commend district administrators and the citizens of this community on a job well done.”

When the district was placed in fiscal watch in 2001, school officials projected a deficit of $778,000. Since then, administrators have implemented most of the items listed in the financial recovery plan. The district now projects a positive balance through fiscal year 2010.

The Ohio Auditor of State’s Office is one of the largest accounting offices in the nation. The office strives to ensure that all public funds are spent legally and appropriately and works aggressively to root out fraud, waste and abuse in public spending. Taylor encourages anyone suspecting fraud or misspending of public dollars to contact her office toll free at 1-866-FRAUD-OH (1-866-372-8364).

A copy of the district’s financial forecast is available online at http://www.auditor.state.oh.us/AuditSearch/Reports/2007/Williamsburg_LSD_06_FWAT_Clermont.pdf.