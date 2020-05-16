Taylor Releases Village of Harveysburg from Fiscal Emergency

Warren County -

State Auditor Mary Taylor released the Village of Harveysburg from fiscal emergency today. The village was originally placed in fiscal emergency on September 20, 2001. Since that time, members of the State Auditor’s Local Government Services section have worked extensively as financial advisors to assist the village with its economic recovery.

“Village officials have taken the proper actions to get their financial house in order, but some work still remains,” Taylor said. “I am pleased that my office was able to team up with village officials in an effort to help resolve their financial situation.”

In 2001, the village had a deficit of $105,420. Since then, village officials have worked to correct problems with their accounting system and eliminate deficits by implementing a financial recovery plan approved by the Financial Planning and Supervision Commission. The commission was established when the village entered fiscal emergency.

Today’s announcement dissolves the commission, but Taylor says her office will continue to monitor the village’s implementation of an effective financial accounting and reporting system.

The Auditor of State’s Local Government Services section serves as a consulting and fiscal advisory group to all governmental agencies and subdivisions when needed. The section issues publications, accounting manuals and advisory bulletins to assist local governments in performing their duties.

The Ohio Auditor of State’s Office is one of the largest accounting offices in the nation. The office strives to ensure that all public funds are spent legally and appropriately and works aggressively to root out fraud, waste and abuse in public spending. Taylor encourages anyone suspecting fraud or misspending of public dollars to contact her office toll free at 1-866-FRAUD-OH (1-866-372-8364).

A copy of the village’s financial forecast is available online at http://www.auditor.state.oh.us/AuditSearch/Reports/2007/Harveysburg_Village_FET_07_Warren.pdf.