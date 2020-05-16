Taylor Releases Lawrence County Joint Vocational School District Audit

Lawrence County -

State Auditor Mary Taylor released the annual audit of the Lawrence County Joint Vocational School District today. The audit questions how the district spent nearly $85,000 in federal grant money and includes steps school administrators have taken to correct the situation.

“We want our children to get the best education possible and federal grants help local school districts improve their educational programs,” Taylor said. “In order to ensure the future security of these funds, the money must be spent in accordance with grant requirements. District officials have taken steps to prevent a recurrence of this situation and their actions should be commended.”

State and federal regulations require grant funds to be used for specific purposes and within a specific period of time. The audit reveals that the district spent $65,716.94 in grant money for items that were not approved by the Ohio Department of Education (ODE). An additional $19,008.92 in grant money was spent outside the timeframe defined by grant regulations. Combined, the total amount questioned by auditors is $84,725.86.

The report recommends district officials consult with ODE to determine how much of the grant money, if any, should be repaid.

A copy of the full audit is available online at http://www.auditor.state.oh.us/AuditSearch/Reports/2007/Lawrence_County_Joint_Vocational_School_District_06-Lawrence.pdf.