Taylor to Investigate Allegations of Theft in Lockland Mayor’s Court

Hamilton County -

State Auditor Mary Taylor announced a special audit investigation into allegations of possible theft in the Village of Lockland’s Mayor’s Court. The Auditor’s Special Investigations Unit will assist local authorities with the case.

“The first goal of the investigation is to determine if a crime occurred involving the misuse of public funds,” Taylor said. “If so, investigators will work with local authorities to resolve the issue.”

Taylor said local officials informed on-site auditors in April of concerns regarding the collection of fees within the Mayor’s Court. No additional information regarding the special audit is available while the investigation is ongoing.

A special audit is narrow in scope and specifically investigates allegations of fraud related to the finances of a public entity.

The Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit is currently working on 14 active investigations and has 13 pending court proceedings throughout the state. Since the beginning of 2007, five people have been charged and five people convicted of theft, fraud or misuse of public funds based upon SIU investigations.

The Ohio Auditor of State’s Office is one of the largest accounting offices in the nation. The office strives to ensure that all public funds are spent legally and appropriately and works aggressively to root out fraud, waste and abuse in public spending. Taylor encourages anyone suspecting fraud or misspending of public dollars to contact her office toll free at 1-866-FRAUD-OH (1-866-372-8364).

For more information about the Auditor’s Office, please visit: www.auditor.state.oh.us.