Taylor Releases Williams County Ag Society Audit

State Auditor Mary Taylor released the 2005-06 audit for the Williams County Agricultural Society. The findings showed that $3,155.59 was inappropriately spent. The Ohio Attorney General’s Office has been notified.

“This audit, like so many I’ve seen since taking office, reports that local entities spending public money need to strengthen their policies and procedures, commonly referred to as internal controls, to prevent mishandling of taxpayer money,” said Taylor.

Auditors noted that the society’s secretary and treasurer, Gaylene Carpenter, was issued a credit card by the Williams County Agricultural Society Board for business purposes. The audit revealed Carpenter spent $1,879.59 for personal purposes and the dollars must be repaid to the society. Additionally, Carpenter is also responsible for paying $1,276 to the society for uncollected ride ticket money.

The following are other significant findings in the audit report:

• A $75,000 donation from the Bryan Area Foundation was not recorded in annual financial statements • The society’s bank account records were not periodically balanced • The Board of Directors did not review financial statements on a regular basis • No records were kept regarding admission tickets

