Taylor Releases Buckeye Local School District Audit

Jefferson County -

State Auditor Mary Taylor released the fiscal year 2006 audit for Buckeye Local School District today revealing $45,271.37 in missing funds. This issue has been referred to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

“This is one more example of lax or missing internal controls regarding the collection and expenditure of cash in the public sector. Misspent dollars ultimately costs taxpayers more money to provide the education the children in the Buckeye Local Schools deserve,” said Taylor. “It is important that this money be repaid and that the school district institutes good internal controls to ensure that this does not happen again.”

The audit found that the former Buckeye Local High School secretary, Toni Blumenauer, had complete control of the High School Principal’s Fund and all fees collected at the high school for the general, athletic and student activity funds. From October 2004 though October 2006, Blumenauer did not deposit some of the money she collected. As a result, the funds were shortchanged $45,271.37, which Blumenauer must repay.

Auditors recommended that the district establish a system to ensure that one person does not have sole control over the high school’s cash collections (proper segregation of duties). It is important for the high school to establish good internal controls over the collection and depositing of revenues. The auditors also suggested better record keeping practices that include details regarding money collected and money spent.

A full copy of the audit is available online at http://www.auditor.state.oh.us/AuditSearch/Reports/2007/Buckeye_Local_School_District_06-Jefferson.pdf