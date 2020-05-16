Taylor Releases Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority Audit

Franklin County -

State Auditor Mary Taylor released the 2006 audit of the Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority today. The findings reveal that the authority did not follow the requirements for $1,971,984 in federal funding which could leave the authority ineligible for future funding.

“Programs that benefit the most vulnerable in our community are at risk when money is not used for its proper purpose,” said Taylor. “Opportunities for funding should not be taken for granted and leaders should make every effort to put in place policies and procedures to ensure that public money is spent legally and appropriately.”

The Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority receives funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The audit questions costs, previously cited in a HUD audit, of $1,085,221 and $886,763 from the Housing Choice Voucher Program.

The authority submitted a corrective action plan to HUD on April 20, 2007 and is currently in the process of reconciling the questioned costs.

Auditors also noted that in a random sampling of 50 lease agreements, two of the authority’s tenant lease agreements were not signed. The authority has instituted training and a check list to ensure that documents are properly maintained.

The Ohio Auditor of State’s Office is one of the largest accounting offices in the nation. The office strives to ensure that all public funds are spent legally and appropriately and works aggressively to root out fraud, waste and abuse in public spending. Taylor encourages anyone suspecting fraud or misspending of public dollars to contact her office toll free at 1-866-FRAUD-OH (1-866-372-8364).

A copy of the full audit is available online at http://www.auditor.state.oh.us/AuditSearch/Reports/2007/Columbus_MHA_06-Franklin.pdf