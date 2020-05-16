Auditor Taylor Hosts Central Ohio Community School Training

Columbus -

Auditor of State Mary Taylor sponsored the second of four community school financial training sessions today in Columbus at the Longaberger Alumni House. Attendees included community school superintendents, treasurers, principals, and finance managers.

“By educating central Ohio community school leaders about proper financial record keeping and basic accounting principles, we can help ensure the success of charter schools,” said Taylor. “I am committed to holding charter schools accountable for the tax dollars they spend while also working hard to make sure that they continue to be a viable educational option for our children”

The workshops offered training on the retention of financial statements, state regulations for financial reporting and other fiscal obligations including:

• How to Prepare for an Audit • Compliance with State Laws and Regulations • Grant Restrictions/Funding • Budgeting and Financial Forecasting

Recently, Taylor worked with House Speaker Jon Husted to seek passage of a plan to increase oversight and accountability within the state’s community school system. The plan requires the State Auditor to notify the school’s sponsor and the Department of Education when a charter or community school fails to submit financial documents which show how tax dollars were spent. If financial statements and records are not brought into an auditable condition, state funding for the school will stop. The plan was adopted as part of the state’s $52 billion two-year budget.

The Ohio Auditor of State’s Office is one of the largest accounting offices in the nation. The office strives to ensure that all public funds are spent legally and appropriately and works aggressively to root out fraud, waste and abuse in public spending. Taylor encourages anyone suspecting fraud or misspending of public dollars to contact her office toll free at 1-866-FRAUD-OH (1-866-372-8364).

