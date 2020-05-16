Statement from Auditor of State Mary Taylor
“Recently, the Governor signed an executive order mandating an evaluation of internal controls in state agencies and the creation of a state audit committee. The governor’s action is one step in an ongoing effort to reform the internal audit structure of state government and acknowledges a portion of a comprehensive plan I have advocated for more than two years.
I am pleased that the governor recognizes the need for internal controls and a state audit committee, but his executive order lacks independent oversight.
I look forward to continuing to work on legislation that further enhances independent accountability and transparency in the way state government spends taxpayer’s dollars to prevent another BWC-type scandal from happening again.”