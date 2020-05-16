Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 5,773 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,292 in the last 365 days.

Statement from Auditor of State Mary Taylor

-

“Recently, the Governor signed an executive order mandating an evaluation of internal controls in state agencies and the creation of a state audit committee. The governor’s action is one step in an ongoing effort to reform the internal audit structure of state government and acknowledges a portion of a comprehensive plan I have advocated for more than two years.

 

I am pleased that the governor recognizes the need for internal controls and a state audit committee, but his executive order lacks independent oversight.

 

I look forward to continuing to work on legislation that further enhances independent accountability and transparency in the way state government spends taxpayer’s dollars to prevent another BWC-type scandal from happening again.”

You just read:

Statement from Auditor of State Mary Taylor

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.