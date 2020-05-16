Taylor Hosts Akron Area Community School Training

-

Auditor of State Mary Taylor sponsored the third in a series of four financial training workshops today aimed at strengthening fiscal accountability and oversight in the state’s community schools.

“Ohio law governs the financial operations of the state’s community school system. Since taking office, I’ve seen instances where proper financial records haven’t been kept preventing our office from performing an audit,” Taylor said. “The goal of these workshops is to help improve financial accountability within the community school system and provide guidance on how to properly safeguard public funds.”

Those attending today’s training session include superintendents, treasurers, principals, and finance managers of community schools throughout the Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown metropolitan areas. The workshops specifically offer training on the retention of financial statements, state regulations for financial reporting, and other fiscal obligations, including:

How to Prepare for an Audit

Compliance with State Laws and Regulations

Grant Restrictions/Funding

Budgeting and Financial Forecasting

Recently, Taylor worked with House Speaker Jon Husted to improve accountability for Ohio’s community school system. The plan requires the State Auditor to notify the school’s sponsor and the Department of Education when a charter or community school fails to submit documents showing how tax dollars were spent. If financial statements and records are not brought into an auditable condition, state payments to the school will stop. The plan was adopted as part of the state’s $52 billion budget.

The Ohio Auditor of State’s Office is one of the largest accounting offices in the nation. The office strives to ensure that all public funds are spent legally and appropriately and works aggressively to root out fraud, waste and abuse in public spending. Taylor encourages anyone suspecting fraud or misspending of public dollars to contact her office toll free at 1-866-FRAUD-OH (1-866-372-8364).

A copy of the full audit is available online at www.auditor.state.oh.us.