Auditor Taylor Hosts Toledo Community School Training

Auditor of State Mary Taylor sponsored the last of four community school financial training workshops today in Toledo at the University of Toledo. Attendees included community school superintendents, treasurers, principals and finance managers.

“The workshop today in Toledo was an opportunity for community school leaders to learn more about the accounting skills needed to help improve community school financial accountability and oversight,” said Taylor. “It is my hope that these workshops will allow more community schools to become financially stabile and contribute to their long-term success.”

The workshops offered training on the retention of financial statements, state regulations for financial reporting and other fiscal obligations including:

• How to Prepare for an Audit • Compliance with State Laws and Regulations • Grant Restrictions/Funding • Budgeting and Financial Forecasting

Recently, Taylor worked with House Speaker Jon Husted to seek passage of a plan to improve accountability for Ohio’s community school system. The plan requires the State Auditor to notify the school’s sponsor and the Department of Education when a charter or community school fails to submit financial documents which show how tax dollars were spent. If financial statements and records are not brought into an auditable condition, state funding for the school will stop. The plan was adopted as part of the state’s $52 billion two-year budget.

The Ohio Auditor of State’s Office is one of the largest accounting offices in the nation. The office strives to ensure that all public funds are spent legally and appropriately and works aggressively to root out fraud, waste and abuse in public spending. Taylor encourages anyone suspecting fraud or misspending of public dollars to contact her office toll free at 1-866-FRAUD-OH (1-866-372-8364).

