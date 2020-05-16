Taylor Releases Audits of 19 Ohio Community Schools

Columbus -

State Auditor Mary Taylor released the audits of 19 Ohio Community Schools today. All of the schools have the same fiscal officer and the same governing board president, while several board members sit on the boards of multiple schools.

The audits note that some board members participated in abusive business practices, as defined by professional auditing standards, for being paid, in some cases, 17 times for attending one board meeting. The audit also reveals improper credit card purchases totaling $2,005.02 by the board president of all 19 schools and two other board members. Each of their credit card purchases were repaid to the various schools during the course of the audit.

AUDIT FINDINGS Abuse Over compensating board members for meeting attendance Finding for Recovery* Improper credit card purchases of more than $100 Finding for Recovery* Overpayment for attending board meetings Noncompliance * Undocumented credit card purchases of less than $100 Bookkeeping Errors/Adjustments LSC Middletown - - - X X LSC Springfield - - - X X LSC Akron X X X X X LSC Cleveland X X X X X HA University X X - X X HA Canton X - - X X HA North Coast X - - X X LSC Canton X - - X X LSC Lake Erie X - - X X HA Lincoln Park X X X X X LSC Northeast X - - X X LSC Summit County X - - X X HA East X - - X X HA Cuyahoga (West) X - - X X HA Brown Street X X X X X HA Cathedral X X X X X HA Chapelside X X X X X HA Broadway X X X X X HA High School X - - X X

* Repaid under audit; LSC = Life Skills Center ; HA = Hope Academy

Auditors noted several instances of bookkeeping errors and other adjustments that needed made to the schools financial statements including:

Lack of supporting documentation for certain purchases

Repeated requests to obtain sufficient supporting documentation

Purchases allocated to the wrong schools

Incomplete accounting schedules

Checks not written in sequential order

Last week, Taylor wrapped up a series of four financial training workshops around the state. The voluntary workshops offered financial, accounting and compliance training to community school sponsors, administrators, fiscal officers, board members and management companies. In total, 270 individuals participated in the training workshops.

