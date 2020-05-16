Taylor Releases Ohio Achievement Charter Schools Audit

Columbus -

State Auditor Mary Taylor released the audit of the Ohio Achievement Charter Schools today. The audit questions more than $150,000 in federal grant money because school officials failed to maintain complete records.

“Public entities must provide accurate documentation accounting for the use of public funds to ensure tax dollars are spent legally and appropriately,” Taylor said. “The failure to do so increases the potential of misuse or theft of tax dollars and could affect future funding.”

The school was awarded $155,940 in federal grant money to fund its free and reduced meal program. Auditors say school officials failed to maintain supporting documents showing that the number of students receiving free or reduced meals was correct. The lack of documentation resulted in the inability of auditors to assess whether or not the grant money was accurately reimbursed.

Separately, auditors found that school officials were not keeping time sheets documenting employee pay charged to various federal grants. The lack of approved payroll documentation could result in employee salaries or benefits being inappropriately charged to a federal grant fund.

School officials say they will implement a corrective action plan to prevent similar findings in future audits.

The Ohio Auditor of State’s Office is one of the largest accounting offices in the nation. The office strives to ensure that all public funds are spent legally and appropriately and works aggressively to root out fraud, waste and abuse in public spending. Taylor encourages anyone suspecting fraud or misspending of public dollars to contact her office toll free at 1-866-FRAUD-OH (1-866-372-8364).

A copy of the full audit is available online at www.auditor.state.oh.us.