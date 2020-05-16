Taylor Hosts Medicaid Reform Discussions

Columbus -

State Auditor Mary Taylor held a roundtable discussion for Medicaid stakeholders to discuss the recommendations made by the performance audit today. More than $13 billion is spent each year on Ohio’s Medicaid program, making it the largest single program in state government. The Medicaid Performance Audit, which was released in December 2006, made more than 100 recommendations that if implemented could save program more than $400 million annually.

“The Medicaid Performance Audit is a blueprint for comprehensive reform. If implemented, the recommendations will increase efficiency and reduce cost while still providing services to those in need,” said Taylor. “By listening to the stakeholders, I can be a better advocate for meaningful comprehensive reform of Ohio’s Medicaid system.”

In 2005, as a legislator, Taylor introduced a bill in the Ohio House of Representatives granting the State Auditor the authority to conduct a one-time performance audit of Ohio’s Medicaid program. Taylor says the Medicaid Performance Audit is a good analysis of the operations of the system.

Today’s event is the first in a series of Medicaid roundtable discussions, future discussions will be held in Canton on September 18 and Cincinnati on September 25.

The Ohio Auditor of State’s Office is one of the largest accounting offices in the nation. The office strives to ensure that all public funds are spent legally and appropriately and works aggressively to root out fraud, waste and abuse in public spending. Taylor encourages anyone suspecting fraud or misspending of public dollars to contact her office toll free at 1-866-FRAUD-OH (1-866-372-8364).

