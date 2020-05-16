Governor's Office Response to Court Ruling

Ford Porter, Governor Roy Cooper's spokesperson, responded to a court ruling today on religious services during COVID-19:

“We don’t want indoor meetings to become hotspots for the virus and our health experts continue to warn that large groups sitting together inside for long periods of time are much more likely to cause the spread of COVID-19. While our office disagrees with the decision, we will not appeal, but instead urge houses of worship and their leaders to voluntarily follow public health guidance to keep their members safe."