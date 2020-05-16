Taylor Recognizes City of Streetsboro for Excellent Financial Accountability

Streetsboro -

State Auditor Mary Taylor presented the city of Streetsboro with the “Making Your Tax Dollars Count” award for the city’s fiscal year 2005 audit. Fewer than five percent of all Ohio government agencies are eligible for this award.

“I commend the city of Streetsboro for their commitment to financial accountability. They have placed a high priority on being good stewards of public funds and I am proud to honor them for their outstanding work,” said Taylor.

Certain criteria must be met to receive the “Making Your Tax Dollars Count” award. Standards include:

• The entity must complete and submit a Comprehensive Annual Financial Review (CAFR). • There must be no findings, or issues, present in their most recent audit report. • There must be no other financial concerns involving the entity.

Mayor Mark Pavlick and Tanya Boyer, finance director, accepted the award on behalf of the city.

This is the second “Making Your Tax Dollar Count” award that Auditor Taylor has awarded since taking office. The first recipient was the city of Kettering in Montgomery County.

The Ohio Auditor of State’s Office is one of the largest accounting offices in the nation. The office strives to ensure that all public funds are spent legally and appropriately and works aggressively to root out fraud, waste and abuse in public spending. Taylor encourages anyone suspecting fraud or misspending of public dollars to contact her office toll free at 1-866-FRAUD-OH (1-866-372-8364).

###

A PHOTOGRAPH OF THE AWARD PRESENTATION IS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST