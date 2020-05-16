Taylor Releases City of Cleveland Audit

Cleveland -

State Auditor Mary Taylor released the City of Cleveland audit for 2006 today. The audit contained recommendations for improving accounting practices and internal controls, or checks and balances for receiving and spending taxpayer dollars, but showed no major findings.

“The audit released today shows that the City of Cleveland is committed to accurate and efficient financial accountability,” said Taylor. “It is clear that city leaders have dedicated significant time and energy into ensuring the integrity of the public funds entrusted to them.”

Some of the recommendations made in the audit include:

• Improving inventory policies and procedures at Cleveland Public Power so that all supplies are properly monitored. Proper controls, or checks and balances, will help reduce the risk of theft.

• Developing and implementing security and monitoring policies to safeguard information technology to ensure that the system is not misused or abused.

• Creating a disaster recovery plan to keep the city functioning during times of emergency.

