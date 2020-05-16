Taylor Releases Columbus Community School Audits

Columbus -

State Auditor Mary Taylor recently released the audits of three central Ohio community schools. The audits of Columbus Preparatory Academy, Columbus Humanities, Arts & Technology Academy and Columbus Arts and Technology Academy revealed both inadequate record keeping practices and significant financial deficits.

“Every tax dollar counts and the citizens of Ohio deserve to know how their tax dollars are being spent,” said Taylor. “Keeping track of every tax dollar received and spent through proper financial accounting records is fundamental to assure Ohioans that their tax money is being spent appropriately without theft or fraud.”

Auditors noted several instances of inadequate record keeping and adjustments that needed to be made to the school’s year-end financial statements. Inadequate record keeping resulted in: • More than $272,000 in federal grant money spent without proper documentation by Columbus Arts & Technology Academy. • More than $250,000 in federal grant money spent without proper documentation by Columbus Humanities, Arts & Technology Academy. • More than $39,000 in federal grant money spent without proper documentation by Columbus Preparatory Academy.

“Ultimately, not being able to track spending using established accounting practices and procedures could lead to unintended financial deficits. I encourage these schools to place financial accountability at the top of their priorities so they have the opportunity to succeed,” Taylor said.

This summer, Taylor wrapped up a series of four financial training workshops around the state. The voluntary workshops offered financial, accounting and compliance training to community school sponsors, administrators, fiscal officers, board members and management companies. In total, 270 individuals participated in the training workshops.

The Ohio Auditor of State’s Office is one of the largest accounting offices in the nation. The office strives to ensure that all public funds are spent legally and appropriately and works aggressively to root out fraud, waste and abuse in public spending. Taylor encourages anyone suspecting fraud or misspending of public dollars to contact her office toll free at 1-866-FRAUD-OH (1-866-372-8364).

Copies of all three audits are available online at www.auditor.state.oh.us.