Taylor Announces Regional Advisory Board

Auditor of State Mary Taylor announced appointments to the Auditor of State’s Western Ohio Regional Advisory Board. This is one of eight boards that Taylor is establishing throughout the state.

“It is essential that we stay in touch with the people we serve,” Taylor said. “This gives us the opportunity to meet in person periodically with those in the best position to tell us how we can better assist them.” The regional advisory board meetings provide local officials a forum to discuss major issues facing their communities that involve interaction with the Auditor of State’s Office. The boards are part of Taylor’s continued commitment to better serve local governments.

Each board has representatives from every type of local government - county and city officials, township officials, school treasurers and local independent public accountants. The meetings will also provide local government entities with up-to-date government accounting regulations.

The Western Ohio Regional Advisory Board will meet for the first time today with the following officials:

Karl Keith, Montgomery County Auditor

Nancy Pence, Clark County Recorder

Deb Decker, Treasurer, Tecumseh School District

Ben Diepenbrock, Allen County Auditor

Ryan Stechschulte, Treasurer, Lima City Schools

Larry Johns, Fiscal Officer, Moulton Township

Sue Ellen Kohler, Auglaize County Clerk of Courts

Bonnie McGowan Warman, Champaign County Auditor

Pamela Ferryman, Fiscal Officer, Village of Christiansburg

Diane Delaplane, Fiscal Officer, Neave Township

Carol Ginn, Darke County Auditor

Nancy Myers, City Auditor, City of Greenville

Terri Mazur, Greene County Clerk of Courts

Mike Bacon, Hardin County Auditor

John Bayliss, Logan County Commissioner

Michael Yoder, Logan County Auditor

Bob Nuding, Mercer County Commissioner

Mark Giesige, Mercer County Auditor

Doris Ruthschilling, Mercer County Treasurer

Don Pence, Treasurer, Troy City Schools

George Mote, Union Township Trustee

Richard Cultice, City Auditor, City of Troy

Joe Ellis, Butler Township Trustee

Greg Hanahan, Miami Township Administrator

Kevin Philo, Treasurer, Oakwood City Schools

Dr. John Talbot, Professor of Accountancy, Wright State University

Cathy Amocida, City Manager, City of Huber Heights

Jack Toomey, Shelby County Commissioner

Ginger Adams, Finance Officer, City of Sidney

Martha Balyeat, City Auditor, City of Van Wert

Nancy Dixon, Van Wert County Auditor

Greg Caudill, Caudill & Associates

Larry Weeks. Clark, Schaefer, Hackett & Co

Sandra Comer, Manning & Associates

