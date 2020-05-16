Taylor Announces Regional Advisory Board
Dayton -
Auditor of State Mary Taylor announced appointments to the Auditor of State’s Western Ohio Regional Advisory Board. This is one of eight boards that Taylor is establishing throughout the state.
“It is essential that we stay in touch with the people we serve,” Taylor said. “This gives us the opportunity to meet in person periodically with those in the best position to tell us how we can better assist them.” The regional advisory board meetings provide local officials a forum to discuss major issues facing their communities that involve interaction with the Auditor of State’s Office. The boards are part of Taylor’s continued commitment to better serve local governments.
Each board has representatives from every type of local government - county and city officials, township officials, school treasurers and local independent public accountants. The meetings will also provide local government entities with up-to-date government accounting regulations.
The Western Ohio Regional Advisory Board will meet for the first time today with the following officials:
- Karl Keith, Montgomery County Auditor
- Nancy Pence, Clark County Recorder
- Deb Decker, Treasurer, Tecumseh School District
- Ben Diepenbrock, Allen County Auditor
- Ryan Stechschulte, Treasurer, Lima City Schools
- Larry Johns, Fiscal Officer, Moulton Township
- Sue Ellen Kohler, Auglaize County Clerk of Courts
- Bonnie McGowan Warman, Champaign County Auditor
- Pamela Ferryman, Fiscal Officer, Village of Christiansburg
- Diane Delaplane, Fiscal Officer, Neave Township
- Carol Ginn, Darke County Auditor
- Nancy Myers, City Auditor, City of Greenville
- Terri Mazur, Greene County Clerk of Courts
- Mike Bacon, Hardin County Auditor
- John Bayliss, Logan County Commissioner
- Michael Yoder, Logan County Auditor
- Bob Nuding, Mercer County Commissioner
- Mark Giesige, Mercer County Auditor
- Doris Ruthschilling, Mercer County Treasurer
- Don Pence, Treasurer, Troy City Schools
- George Mote, Union Township Trustee
- Richard Cultice, City Auditor, City of Troy
- Joe Ellis, Butler Township Trustee
- Greg Hanahan, Miami Township Administrator
- Kevin Philo, Treasurer, Oakwood City Schools
- Dr. John Talbot, Professor of Accountancy, Wright State University
- Cathy Amocida, City Manager, City of Huber Heights
- Jack Toomey, Shelby County Commissioner
- Ginger Adams, Finance Officer, City of Sidney
- Martha Balyeat, City Auditor, City of Van Wert
- Nancy Dixon, Van Wert County Auditor
- Greg Caudill, Caudill & Associates
- Larry Weeks. Clark, Schaefer, Hackett & Co
- Sandra Comer, Manning & Associates
