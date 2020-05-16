Taylor Hosts Medicaid Reform Discussions

Cincinnati -

State Auditor Mary Taylor held a roundtable discussion today for Medicaid stakeholders to discuss the recommendations made by the performance audit. More than $13 billion is spent each year on Ohio’s Medicaid program, making it the largest single program in state government. The Medicaid Performance Audit, which was released in December 2006, made more than 100 recommendations that if implemented could save the program more than $400 million annually.

“I am eager to receive feedback from Ohioans about the Medicaid Performance Audit and its recommendations,” said Taylor. “Currently, the Medicaid system is fraught with inefficiencies and is a major drain on Ohio taxpayer dollars. I am committed to keeping the momentum moving forward on changes to Medicaid and the performance audit is a logical starting point for comprehensive reform.”

In 2005, as a legislator, Taylor introduced a bill in the Ohio House of Representatives granting the State Auditor the authority to conduct a one-time performance audit of Ohio’s Medicaid program. Taylor says the Medicaid Performance Audit is a thorough analysis of the operations of the system.

Today’s event is the last in a series of Medicaid roundtable discussions. Previous discussions were held in Columbus and Canton.

