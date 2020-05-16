Taylor Announces Regional Advisory Board

Cincinnati -

Auditor of State Mary Taylor announced appointments to the Auditor of State’s Southwestern Ohio Regional Advisory Board. This is one of eight boards that Taylor is establishing throughout the state.

“I am looking forward to discussions with local officials to gain information on the issues important to them,” Taylor said. “These meetings give us the opportunity to meet periodically with the clients of our office to understand how we can better assist them.”

The regional advisory board meetings provide local officials a forum to discuss major issues facing their communities that involve interaction with the Auditor of State’s Office. The boards are part of Taylor ’s continued commitment to better serve local governments.

Each board has representatives from every type of local government - county and city officials, township officials, school treasurers and local independent public accountants. The meetings will also provide local government entities with up-to-date government accounting regulations.

The Southwestern Ohio Regional Advisory Board will meet for the first time today with the following officials:

Brian Baldridge, Adams County Commissioner

Baldridge is in his first term as Adams County Commissioner. Prior to his election he served as a trustee for Wayne Township in Adams County .

Gregory V. Jolivette, Butler County Commissioner

Jolivette is in his second term and serves as president of the Butler County Board of County Commissioners . He previously served four terms in the Ohio House of Representatives and was the mayor of the city of Hamilton .

Christine Matacic, Liberty Township Trustee

Matacic is in her second term as township trustee. She has served as the president of the Liberty Board from 2003 to present. Her community involvement includes serving on the boards of the Ohio , Kentucky , Indiana Regional Council of Governments (OKI), the Butler County Regional Transit Authority, the West Chester Chamber Alliance and the Timber Hill Restoration Coalition.

Nancy Nix, Butler County Treasurer

Nix is the treasurer of Butler County and a certified public accountant. She previously served as the vice-mayor of the city of Middletown .

Edmund R. Pokora, Chief Financial Officer, Butler Technology & Career Development Schools

Pokora has worked as a treasurer in a number of southwestern Ohio schools for more than 30 years. He began his career in the Auditor of State’s Office in 1981.

Kay Rogers, Butler County Auditor

Rogers is a certified public accountant serving her fourth term as Butler County Auditor. Prior to her career in public service, Rogers worked as an accountant for the American Financial Corporation and the Chaco Credit Union.

Wayne N. Bastin, Partner, Bastin & Company LLC

Bastin is a certified public accountant and is the principal of the accounting firm Bastin & Company. He has more than 25 years of experience as an accountant, concentrating on local government and non-profit organizations.

Alana Cropper, Treasurer, West Clermont Local School District

Cropper has been the treasurer of West Clermont Local School District since 2005. She previously served as treasurer of the Winton Woods School District for more than 11 years. Cropper was formerly employed by the state auditor’s office where she provided fiscal oversight to several municipalities including Cincinnati and Springboro. She began her career at the accounting firm of Ernst and Young.

Linda L. Fraley, Clermont County Auditor

Fraley is a certified public accountant and is serving her fourth term as Clermont County Auditor. Prior to her public service, she worked in the private sector as a business accountant.

Edwin H. Humphrey, Miami Township Trustee

Humphrey has served as a trustee for Miami Township since 1990. He is the president of the Clermont County Township Association and chairperson of the Ohio Township Association’s Coalition of Large Urban Townships. He has also served as an executive for the Proctor & Gamble Company.

Sandra K. Mongold, Wilmington City Council

Mongold is councilwoman for the city of Wilmington . She is serving in her eighth two-year term and was first elected to city council in 1990.

Anthony R. Anderson, Fayette County Commissioner

Anderson was elected to his first term as county commissioner in 2004 after serving as the Madison Township fiscal officer for more than 20 years. He is a farmer, farm machinery dealer, and agribusiness leader with more than 30 years experience. He was appointed to Ohio Department of Agriculture Commodity Advisory Committee in 2004. Active in the Ohio Soybean Association as an officer for more than 20 years, Anderson was twice elected president of the statewide organization in 1992 and 2000.

Lee Czerwonka, Blue Ash City Council

Czerwonka is in his second term as councilman for the city of Blue Ash . He began his service as an appointed member of the Parks and Recreation Commission and was also appointed to the Blue Ash Planning Commission in 2002.

Wayne Davis, Assistant City Manager, City of Montgomery

Davis was recently appointed assistant city manager for the city of Montgomery . He previously served six years as the city of Montgomery ’s finance director.

Heather E. Harlow, Colerain Township Fiscal Officer

Harlow is the fiscal officer for Colerain Township in Hamilton County . She is serving her first term and was elected in 2003.

Gregory M. Hughes, Partner, Plattenburg & Associates, Inc

Hughes is a certified public accountant and is a partner with the Cincinnati accounting office of Plattenburg & Associates. He has more than 25 years of government auditing experience.

Russell L. Jackson, Anderson Township Trustee

This is Jackson ’s fourth term as Anderson Township trustee in Hamilton County . He currently serves as the board’s president. He has 40 years experience in the commercial transportation sector.

Tracy Jarvis, Treasurer, Princeton City School District

Jarvis has held the position of treasurer of several Ohio school districts since 1993. She is currently the treasurer and CFO of Princeton City School District in Hamilton County .

Virgil G. Lovitt, Mayor of Sharonville

Lovitt is serving his third terms as mayor. He has been an insurance executive for 27 years with State Farm Insurance.

Dusty Rhodes, Hamilton County Auditor

Rhodes is now serving his fifth term as Hamilton County Auditor. His prior service includes 21 years as Delhi Township trustee in Hamilton County .

Kerry W. Roe, Partner, Clark, Schaefer, Hackett & Co.

Roe is a certified public accountant and is the chairman of the Government Services Group for the accounting firm of Clark, Schaefer, Hackett & Co. Roe joined the firm in 1995 after working for four years with the Ohio Auditor of State’s office.

Karen Daniels, Village of Greenfield Auditor

Daniels was elected Greenfield Auditor in 2006 after being appointed to the position in 2004. Prior to her public service, Karen worked for Fifth Third Bank.

Bill Fawley, Highland County Auditor

Fawley is serving his fifth term as Highland County Auditor. Prior to 1990, he worked in several federal congressional offices.

Mindy S. Robbins, Preble County Auditor

Robbins was elected auditor of Preble County in 2006. She has worked in the auditor’s office for her entire 25 year career in public service.

Nick Nelson, Warren County Auditor

Nelson is serving his sixth term as Warren County Auditor. He began his employment in the auditor’s office in 1971 after serving with honors in the 101st Airborne Division of the United State Army.

Patricia Arnold South, Warren County Commissioner

South was first elected to the Warren County Commission in 1992 and is currently serving her fourth term. Her previous experience includes five years as the president/CEO of the Lebanon Area Chamber of Commerce.

Jackie Terwilliger, Hamilton Township Fiscal Officer

Terwilliger is serving in her sixth term as the fiscal officer of Hamilton Township in Warren County . She has served as secretary of the Warren County Township Association for the past 17 years and as a board member of the Ohio Township Association for 10 years.

The Ohio Auditor of State’s Office is one of the largest accounting offices in the nation. The office strives to ensure that all public funds are spent legally and appropriately and works aggressively to root out fraud, waste and abuse in public spending. Taylor encourages anyone suspecting fraud or misspending of public dollars to contact her office toll free at 1-866-FRAUD-OH (1-866-372-8364).

For more information about the State Auditor’s Office, please visit: www.auditor.state.oh.us.