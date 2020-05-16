Taylor Announces Regional Advisory Board

Columbus -

Auditor of State Mary Taylor announced appointments to the Auditor of State’s Central Ohio Regional Advisory Board. This is one of eight boards that Taylor is establishing throughout the state.

“I am looking forward to discussions with local officials to gain information on the issues important to them,” Taylor said. “These meetings give us the opportunity to meet periodically with the clients of our office to understand how we can better assist them.”

The regional advisory board meetings provide local officials a forum to discuss major issues facing their communities that involve interaction with the Auditor of State’s Office. The boards are part of Taylor’s continued commitment to better serve local governments.

Each board has representatives from every type of local government - county and city officials, township officials, school treasurers and local independent public accountants. The meetings will also provide local government entities with up-to-date accounting regulations.

The Central Ohio Regional Advisory Board met for the first time yesterday with some of the following officials present:

Robin Hildebrand, Crawford County Auditor Hildebrand has served as auditor since May 1, 2001 and has served in the Crawford County Auditor’s office since 1983.

Christine A. Blue, Delaware City Schools Finance Director Blue joined Delaware city schools as finance director/treasurer in 1996 and served in a similar position as treasurer of North Union Local Schools from 1989-1996.

Todd A. Hanks, Delaware County Auditor Hanks has served as county auditor since March of 2003. He also served on Delaware City Council and rose to the position of Vice-Mayor.

Barbara Curtiss, Fairfield County Auditor Curtiss was first elected county auditor in 1994. Since becoming auditor she has served as the president of the County Auditors’ Association of Ohio, where she serves on the Executive Legislative Committee and has received an Assessment Administrative Specialist designation from the International Association of Assessing Officers.

Chris Schornack, Pickerington Deputy Finance Director Schornack currently serves as deputy finance director for the city of Pickerington. Prior work experiences include audit manager in the Auditor of State Columbus Region.

Jeff Cabot, Columbus School Board Member Cabot is an attorney in private practice, concentrating on mediation and arbitration. He was the Franklin County administrator from 1985 through 1997.

Hugh J. Dorrian, CPA, Columbus City Auditor Dorrian became treasurer of Columbus in 1966. He was appointed city auditor in 1969 and has served as auditor to the present time, winning each of the last 10 elections to that post.

Christopher Essman, Bexley City Schools Treasurer Essman has served as Treasurer of Bexley City Schools since 1979. A member of OASBO, Ohio GFOA, and National GFOA, Essman is currently serving as a Board Member of Ohio GFOA.

Jeffrey S. McCuen, CPA, Worthington Schools Treasurer McCuen currently serves as treasurer of Worthington schools, and has been involved with school finance for the past 15 years. McCuen is currently on the board of trustees for the Ohio Government Finance Officers Association and has served as past president.

Joseph W. Testa, Franklin County Auditor Testa has served as county auditor since 1992 and served as Franklin County Recorder from 1985-1992.

W. Carlton Weddington, Columbus Board of Education Weddington was elected to the Columbus board of education in 2005. He also serves as a board of trustees member to the Ohio School Board Association (OSBA), is president-elect of the central region of OSBA and is chairman of the audit & accountability committee.

Margaret Ann Ruhl, Knox County Auditor Ruhl has served as county auditor since1994. She served as Mt. Vernon city auditor from 1983 thru 1994.

Terry Scott, Mount Vernon City Auditor Scott is completing his third full term in office as Mount Vernon city auditor. Scott earned an accounting degree and gained early experience in auditing, taxation and financial reporting with a private sector accounting firm.

Jim Williamson, CPA, Madison County Auditor Williamson has served as county auditor since 1995. With a private sector career of over 20 years, Williamson has served in numerous positions including controller, chief financial officer and vice president of finance for various retail chains.

Rhonda Feasel, Elgin Local Schools Treasurer Feasel currently serves as treasurer of Elgin local schools. Prior to her service for Elgin schools, Feasel served in the local government services section of the Ohio Auditor of State’s office.

Marilyn Hale, Pleasant Township Fiscal Officer Hale has served as fiscal officer for Pleasant Township for 31 years. She has also served on the board of directors of the Ohio Township Association for 12 years.

Andi-Marie Vukovich, Selover Public Library Clerk/Treasurer Vukovich has served as Clerk/Treasurer of the Selover Public Library for 19 years. She was active in the Auditor of State’s Uniform Accounting Network (UAN) pilot program for libraries more than a decade ago and is still involved in UAN software and educational programs.

Melissa Betz, Pickaway County Auditor Betz is currently serving her third term as county auditor. She attended The Ohio University-Chillicothe and the Free Will Baptist Bible College.

Steve McAfee, CPA, Logan Elm Local School District Treasurer McAfee currently serves as treasurer of the Logan Elm local school district. McAfee graduated from Capital University in May of 1997 and joined the Auditor of State’s office upon graduation.

James M. Caldwell, CPA, President, Ross County Board of Commissioners Caldwell is the president of the board of commissioners and is also president of Caldwell, Ott & Co., CPAs.

William D. Morrissey, Chillicothe City Auditor Morrissey has served as city auditor for 23 years. He has also served as the transit director for the city of Chillicothe and sat on the Chillicothe city council.

Tamara K. Lowe, Union County Treasurer Lowe is currently serving as the county treasurer and has 29 years of service in the office. Lowe has also held the position of Secretary /Manager for the Richwood Independent Fair for 20 years.

Jeff McClain, Wyandot County Auditor McClain has been county auditor since 1982 and has served on numerous professional, community and church boards and commissions. He has also served on a variety of County Auditors’ Association of Ohio committees.

Mark Grube, CPA, Julian and Grube Grube has over 16 years of experience with local governments and started the firm of Julian and Grube with Steven C. Grube in 1996. The firm performs work throughout the state of Ohio conducting local government audits, consulting and GAAP conversions.

Dennis Obyc, CPA, Crowe Chizek and Company LLC Obyc is an executive in the public sector services group of Crowe Chizek and Company LLC. He has been with Crowe for over 34 years and has extensive experience in conducting audits of governmental entities.

The Ohio Auditor of State’s Office is one of the largest accounting offices in the nation. The office strives to ensure that all public funds are spent legally and appropriately and works aggressively to root out fraud, waste and abuse in public spending. Taylor encourages anyone suspecting fraud or misspending of public dollars to contact her office toll free at 1-866-FRAUD-OH (1-866-372-8364).

For more information about the State Auditor’s Office, please visit: www.auditor.state.oh.us.