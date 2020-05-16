Taylor Announces Regional Advisory Board

Youngstown -

Auditor of State Mary Taylor has announced appointments to the Auditor of State’s Eastern Ohio Regional Advisory Board. This is one of eight boards that Taylor is establishing throughout the state.

“This meeting is a great opportunity for me to discuss the issues important to Eastern Ohio with the knowledgeable and experienced individuals that make up the Eastern Ohio Regional Advisory Board,” said Taylor.

The regional advisory board meetings provide local officials a forum to discuss major issues in their communities that involve interaction with the Auditor of State’s Office. The boards are part of Taylor’s continued commitment to better serve local governments.

Each board has representatives from every type of local government - county and city officials, township officials, school treasurers and local independent public accountants. The meetings will also provide local government entities with up-to-date accounting regulations.

The Eastern Ohio Regional Advisory Board will meet for the first time today with the following officials:

Annette Klimko, City of Youngstown General Accounting Manager Klimko currently serves as the general accounting manager for the city of Youngstown, a position she has held for the past 11 years. She has been with the city of Youngstown finance department since 1990.

William Leicht, Boardman Township Fiscal Officer Leicht currently serves as the fiscal officer for Boardman Township. He is the owner of William D. Leicht and Associates, an accounting practice with offices in Boardman Township and Mentor.

Mike Kurish, Austintown Township Fiscal Officer Kurish currently serves as the fiscal officer for Austintown Township. In addition to serving at as fiscal officer, Kurish is also the CEO/president of Associated School Employees Credit Union.

Gary Ghizzoni, Trumbull Career & Technical Center Treasurer Ghizzoni currently serves as the treasurer for the Trumbull Career & Technical Center. Ghizzoni has served as a school treasurer for 16 years. Ghizzoni serves on many committees for the Ohio Association of School Business Officials and currently chairs the Licensure Committee.

Pat Ungaro, Liberty Township Administrator Ungaro currently serves as the township administrator for Liberty Township. Ungaro, the former mayor of the city of Youngstown, is a longtime educator and member of civic and professional organizations.

Michael C. Villano, City of Hubbard Auditor Villano is serving his third term as the city auditor of Hubbard. Villano is a member of the Ohio and National Government Finance Officers Association, Ohio Society of Certified Public Accountants, the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and numerous other accounting and civic organizations in the Mahoning Valley.

Michael Zullo, City of Ashtabula Auditor Zullo has been with the city of Ashtabula for 21 years as the city auditor. As the city auditor, Zullo and the city of Ashtabula have been awarded 19 consecutive Comprehensive Annual Financial Report Awards. The city was also one of the first cities in the state and country to implement GASB 33, 34 and 36 early.

Joe Moroski, Ashtabula County Commissioner Moroski is serving his second term as a commissioner for Ashtabula County. Moroski, the president of the Board of Commissioners, also serves as the finance chairman of the Conneaut Community Foundation. He served in the United States Army with the 82nd Airborne Division.

Nancy Milliken, Columbiana County Auditor Milliken has served as the county auditor in Columbiana County for the past seven years. Prior to her current term as county auditor, Milliken served nine years as the head bookkeeper in the Columbiana County’s Auditor’s office, two years in the Columbiana County’s Mental Health Center and five years with the Columbiana County’s Board of Commissioners

James Armeni, City of Salem Auditor James Armeni has served as auditor for the city of Salem since 1998 and is currently serving his second term as auditor. Previously, Armeni served on Salem City Council and was the Deputy Auditor for Columbiana County for seven years.

Deborah Dawson, St. Clair Township Fiscal Officer Dawson has served as the fiscal officer for St. Clair Township since 1994. Dawson has also served as a visiting fiscal officer for the Ohio Auditor of State’s office.

Patrick Moore, Harrison County Auditor Moore is currently serving his sixth full term as Harrison County Auditor. Moore has a B.A. in accounting from Muskingum College.

Carol Rhodes, Village of Cadiz Clerk-Treasurer Rhodes has served as the clerk-treasurer for the village of Cadiz since 2002. She has extensive private sector experience serving with a law firm and the Shell Oil Company. While at Shell, Rhodes managed all mining permit activities with state and the federal government.

Tanya Boyer, City of Streetsboro Finance Director Boyer has extensive private and governmental experience, including working in management at Goodyear, serving as controller of Metro RTA and 18 years with the Ohio Auditor of State’s office.

Janet Esposito, Portage County Auditor Esposito is currently serving her fourth term as Portage County Auditor. Esposito, a lifelong Portage County resident, is a former Portage County Commissioner.

Denise Todoroff, Indian Creek Local Schools Treasurer/Chief Financial Officer Todoroff is the treasurer/chief financial officer for Indian Creek Local School District in Wintersville. Previous to her time at Indian Creek, she served as the assistant to the finance director of the city of Steubenville.

Patrick Marshall, Jefferson County Auditor Marshall is currently serving his fourth term as Jefferson County Auditor. Marshall has extensive private and public sector experience in accounting, as well as serving as a member of many civic and social organizations.

E. Leroy VanHorne, Carroll County Auditor VanHorne has served as Carroll County Auditor since 1991. He is a former township trustee, and serves as the chaplain for the County Auditor’s Association of Ohio. He also serves as the liaison between the County Auditors Association of Ohio and the Ohio Weights and Measurers Association.

Bob Herron, Carroll County Commissioner Herron serves as a commissioner in Carroll County. He is a member of several civic and social organizations.

Paul J. Canter, Canter & Company Canter has been active in public accounting for the past eight years. Canter & Company focuses on providing quality services, such as audits, consulting, and GAAP conversions to the governmental sector.

Brian Huff, Rea & Associates Huff is a manager specializing in government audits out of Rea & Associates Medina office. The former Ohio Auditor of State staff auditor is involved in many professional organizations, including the Ohio Society of CPAs and the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners.

Tammy Gearhart, Julian & Grube, Inc. Gearhart serves as the supervising senior of the Boardman Regional Office of Julian & Grube, Inc. Gearhart, is a former Ohio Auditor of State assistant auditor who has performed audits of state and local governments in the Mahoning Valley Region for the past six years.

The Ohio Auditor of State’s Office is one of the largest accounting offices in the nation. The office strives to ensure that all public funds are spent legally and appropriately and works aggressively to root out fraud, waste and abuse in public spending. Taylor encourages anyone suspecting fraud or misspending of public dollars to contact her office toll free at 1-866-FRAUD-OH (1-866-372-8364).

