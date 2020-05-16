Taylor Recognizes the City of Napoleon for Excellent Financial Accountability

Henry County -

State Auditor Mary Taylor’s office presented the City of Napoleon with the “Making Your Tax Dollars Count” award for the city’s fiscal year 2006 audit. Fewer than five percent of all Ohio government agencies are eligible for this award.

“The city of Napoleon is truly dedicated to fiscal accountability. I commend city officials for their hard work and encourage them to continue their commitment to efficient financial record keeping,” said Taylor.

Fewer than five percent of all Ohio government agencies are eligible for the “Making Your Tax Dollars Count” award as certain criteria must be met. Standards include:

• The entity must complete and submit a Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR). • There must be no findings, or issues, present in their most recent audit report. • There must be no other financial concerns involving the entity.

The Ohio Auditor of State’s Office is one of the largest accounting offices in the nation. The office strives to ensure that all public funds are spent legally and appropriately and works aggressively to root out fraud, waste and abuse in public spending. Taylor encourages anyone suspecting fraud or misspending of public dollars to contact her office toll free at 1-866-FRAUD-OH (1-866-372-8364).

