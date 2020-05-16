Taylor Recognizes Lake County for Excellent Financial Accountability

Lake County -

State Auditor Mary Taylor presented Lake County with the “Making Your Tax Dollars Count” award for the calendar year 2005 and 2006 audits. Fewer than five percent of all Ohio government agencies are eligible for this award.

“This award recognizes those that place a high priority on financial accountability,” said Taylor. “Lake County has demonstrated its commitment to properly account for taxpayer dollars and I’m pleased to be able to recognize that commitment.”

Certain criteria must be met to receive the “Making Your Tax Dollars Count” award. Standards include:

• The entity must complete and submit a Comprehensive Annual Financial Review (CAFR). • There must be no findings or issues present in their most recent audit report. • There must be no other financial concerns involving the entity.

The Ohio Auditor of State’s Office is one of the largest accounting offices in the nation. The office strives to ensure that all public funds are spent legally and appropriately and works aggressively to root out fraud, waste and abuse in public spending. Taylor encourages anyone suspecting fraud or misspending of public dollars to contact her office toll-free at 1-866-FRAUD-OH (1-866-372-8364).

