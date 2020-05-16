Taylor Issues City of Marietta Performance Audit

Marietta -

Auditor of State Mary Taylor released the performance audit of the city of Marietta today revealing a potential $3 million deficit by 2011 if city officials do not act to cut costs and improve efficiency.

“I strongly encourage city officials to consider the recommendations made in this report in their continuing effort to improve services at the lowest cost to the taxpayer,” Taylor said. “Difficult decisions are necessary to effectively reduce costs and avoid future deficits.”

In a unique move, residents of Marietta placed a referendum on the ballot in November 2006 requesting a performance audit of city operations. The referendum was approved by city residents.

The performance audit of Marietta examined the financial environment of the city through 2011 and reviewed the overall structure of city operations and staffing levels. The audit reveals a looming $3,028,338 deficit by 2011 if city officials fail to make difficult management decisions in an effort to reduce spending. For instance, reducing future salary increases of city employees from four percent to three percent would significantly reduce projected deficits. Other recommendations include:

Reviewing the performance of each department and making staffing decisions based upon the review

Utilizing current staff and state agency resources when providing required training to city employees

Developing a strategy for contract negotiations, including the assignment of specific tasks to city officials

Updating job descriptions of city employees and establishing detailed mission and vision statements

Ensuring that the mayor and city auditor work together to establish and review a five year financial forecast

The audit also identifies areas that will require additional review by city officials in an effort to continue to improve efficiency. Those issues include:

Requiring council members to examine their role and function based on the significantly high number of ordinances and resolutions passed compared to those of their peers

Investigating the potential savings from consolidation of emergency dispatch services with the county

Assessing case loads in the municipal court

Reviewing staff levels in the city police and fire departments

Reviewing the size of the police department’s vehicle fleet for appropriateness

Performance audits report on the efficiency and effectiveness of government agencies or programs. This is achieved by comparing programs and operations of the audit client to similarly situated entities. A performance audit can be used to help agencies improve operations, save tax dollars and make better use of existing resources.

