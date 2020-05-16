Taylor Appointed to National Certified Public Accountant Council

Columbus -

Auditor of State Mary Taylor was elected to serve as a member-at-large for the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Council today. Taylor, the first certified public accountant (CPA) to serve as Ohio’s Auditor of State, is one of just seven members-at-large appointed to the council this year and the only member-at-large selected from Ohio.

“I am very proud to serve my profession, and join my colleagues from Ohio currently serving on the council. It is an honor to be a part of the AICPA and participate in the important discussions to help set the standards for certified public accountants across the nation,” said Taylor. “I am looking forward to my service on council and contributing to such a well respected professional organization.”

As a member-at-large, Taylor will meet with the entire council and board twice each year and with council separately once a year to discuss and decide issues that impact the accounting profession. She will serve a three year term and is eligible to serve a consecutive second three year term.

The AICPA is the national, professional association of CPAs with approximately 330,000 members; including CPAs in business and industry, public practice, government and education. It sets ethical standards for the profession and U.S. auditing standards for audits of private companies, federal, state and local governments and non-profit organizations. It also develops and grades the Uniform CPA Examination.