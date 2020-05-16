Taylor’s Accountability Initiative Passes Senate

The following statement may be attributed entirely to Auditor of State Mary Taylor:
“I am pleased that the Senate unanimously approved House Bill 166 today. The final version of the bill preserves the core principles of my original initiative which provides for enhanced independence, accountability, transparency and oversight in the way state government spends taxpayer dollars.”
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.