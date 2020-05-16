Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Statement from Auditor of State Mary Taylor

“House Bill 166 is a comprehensive plan to establish independent oversight, accountability and transparency in the way state government spends tax dollars. 

 

This structural reform will help prevent the potential for fraud, waste and abuse of taxpayer dollars.  I commend Representative Schindel and her colleagues in the Ohio House for their quick action to concur on an important measure to improve the operations of state government.

 

I’ve always felt strongly that this legislation was necessary to better protect taxpayers’ dollars and I am proud to see Ohio taking the lead on such positive and meaningful reform.”

