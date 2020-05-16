Taylor Declares Village of Morrow in Fiscal Watch

Warren County -

Auditor of State Mary Taylor declared the village of Morrow in fiscal watch today. The determination follows an analysis of the village’s financial condition conducted by the Auditor of State’s Local Government Services Section (LGS).

“When a local government is experiencing financial difficulty, we want to provide assistance where we can to help them improve their situation and restore financial stability as soon as possible,” Taylor said.

The village council approved a formal resolution earlier this year requesting the analysis. The review determined that the village’s fiscal year deficit of $95,558 was significant enough to justify a fiscal watch declaration.

The Auditor of State’s Local Government Services section serves as a consulting and fiscal advisory group to all governmental agencies and subdivisions when needed. The section issues publications, accounting manuals and advisory bulletins to assist local governments in performing their duties.

The Ohio Auditor of State’s Office is one of the largest accounting offices in the nation. The office strives to ensure that all public funds are spent legally and appropriately and works aggressively to root out fraud, waste and abuse in public spending. Taylor encourages anyone suspecting fraud or misspending of public dollars to contact her office toll free at 1-866-FRAUD-OH (1-866-372-8364).

A full copy of the audit is available online at www.auditor.state.oh.us.