Taylor Releases Beavercreek Township Audit

Auditor of State Mary Taylor released the audit of Beavercreek Township for fiscal years 2004 and 2005 today. The audit reveals more than $30,000 in salary overpayments made to four fire department chiefs and identifies several accounting deficiencies.

“It is critical that public entities properly and accurately document each and every tax dollar collected and spent,” Taylor said. “The failure to do so increases the potential of fraud and misspending.”

Three battalion chiefs and one deputy chief working for the township fire department were overpaid a combined total of $31,494.53. The salary overpayments occurred from 2003 through 2006 and were miscalculated by the township’s fiscal officers. Three of the chiefs have repaid the amounts, while one chief has signed an agreement stating his intent to repay the township.

The audit notes additional accounting deficiencies including:

Missing or incomplete financial statements

Inaccurate account balances

Missing or incomplete employee timesheet documents

