Taylor Issues Mahoning County Solid Waste Management District Performance Audit

State Auditor Mary Taylor released the performance audit of the Mahoning County Solid Waste Management District. Mahoning County Commissioners requested the audit to ensure efficient and effective services for the community.

“A performance audit evaluates an organization’s programs and operations compared to similarly situated organizations in the state,” said Taylor. “I commend Mahoning County for proactively seeking ways to improve operations with their waste management services.”

The performance audit of the Mahoning County Solid Waste Management District reviewed financial systems, human resources, recycling/educational programs and contract management. The audit noted the following as commendable practices:

• The Mahoning County Commissioners and the district have a detailed process in place for developing, supporting and explaining the annual budget. • The district creates a 15 year projection for waste management needs. • The district maintains a cooperative relationship with Youngstown State University and area businesses to promote recycling.

The audit points out that the district operates at a level comparable to its peers and waste management industry standards. Recommendations included:

• Negotiating with landfill operators to improve the checks and balances in place for monitoring the amounts and types of waste disposed at each location. • Conducting annual cost-benefit analyses of its recycling and educational programs to determine which are producing the best results at the most effective prices and to help identify appropriate program changes.

Performance audits report on the efficiency and effectiveness of government agencies or programs. This is achieved by comparing programs and operations of the audit client to similarly situated entities. A performance audit can be used to help agencies improve operations, save taxpayer dollars and make good use of existing resources.

The Ohio Auditor of State’s Office is one of the largest accounting offices in the nation. The office strives to ensure that all public funds are spent legally and appropriately and works aggressively to root out fraud, waste and abuse in public spending. Taylor encourages anyone suspecting fraud or misspending of public dollars to contact her office toll free at 1-866-FRAUD-OH (1-866-372-8364). A full copy of the report is available online at www.auditor.state.oh.us.