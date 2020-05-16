Taylor Recognizes Olentangy Local School District for Excellent Financial Accountability

Lewis Center -

Auditor of State Mary Taylor’s office presented Olentangy Local School District with the “Making Your Tax Dollars Count” award for the school’s fiscal year 2005 audit. Fewer than five percent of all Ohio government agencies are eligible for this award.

“I commend Olentangy Local School District for their commitment to fiscal accountability. Congratulations for your hard work and for being trustworthy stewards of taxpayer dollars,” said Taylor.

Certain criteria must be met to receive the “Making Your Tax Dollars Count” award. Standards include:

• The entity must complete and submit a Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR). • There must be no findings, or issues, present in their most recent audit report. • There must be no other financial concerns involving the entity.

Rebecca Jenkins, Olentangy Local School District Treasurer, accepted the award.

The Ohio Auditor of State’s office is one of the largest accounting offices in the nation. The office strives to ensure that all public funds are spent legally and appropriately and works aggressively to root out fraud, waste and abuse in public spending. Taylor encourages anyone suspecting fraud or misspending of public dollars to contact her office toll free at 1-866-FRAUD-OH (1-866-372-8364).

