Taylor Releases City of Portsmouth Audit

Auditor of State Mary Taylor released the audit of the city of Portsmouth for fiscal year 2006 today. The audit reveals inefficient accounting practices within certain departments and indicates that city officials failed to follow state law when entering into certain contracts.

“It is imperative that city officials follow proper accounting practices when conducting city business,” Taylor said. “Implementing and following strict policies and procedures improves accountability when managing public funds and reduces the potential for fraud or theft of taxpayer dollars.”

The audit reveals that city officials did not follow a formal bidding process, required by Ohio law, when entering into contracts for at least three city funded projects. Those contracts include:

$48,232 for roof repairs

$31,839 for a hydraulic pump

$28,000 for a storm sewer gate

The audit also identifies certain accounting practices that need improvement including depositing funds daily within the city’s utility and probation departments and balancing the books more often in the probation department. City officials say they are working to correct these issues.

A full copy of the audit is available online at www.auditor.state.oh.us.