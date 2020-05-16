Taylor Releases Scioto County Audit

Scioto County -

Auditor of State Mary Taylor today released the audit of Scioto County for fiscal year 2006. The audit reveals a deficit of more than $1.5 million in the jail fund. The Auditor of State’s Local Government Services (LGS) section is working with county officials to identify ways to reduce spending, eliminate deficits and avoid future financial distress.

“Scioto County officials face some tough financial decisions in the weeks and months ahead,” Taylor said. “My office will continue to work with county officials to help improve their financial situation and implement the recommendations made in the audit report.”

The audit indicates that county officials established a fund in 2006 to track and monitor spending at the newly constructed county jail. The county projected a budget of nearly $3 million to effectively operate the jail and sheriff’s department in 2006 but revenues fell short of that amount. By December 31, 2006, the fund had a deficit of $1,540,315.

Additionally, the audit notes that based upon current financial conditions, officials may have to cut various county programs or reduce staffing levels to prevent a declaration of fiscal watch or emergency. If declared in fiscal emergency, a state oversight committee is developed to oversee county financial activity.

The audit includes a response from county officials indicating their intent to implement all recommendations outlined within the report. A financial recovery plan is ongoing.

The complete audit is available online at www.auditor.state.oh.us.

