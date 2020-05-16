Taylor Releases Performance Audit of Clermont County Public Library

Clermont County -

Auditor of State Mary Taylor today released the performance audit of the Clermont County Public Library. The audit outlines several recommendations library administrators can implement to improve organizational efficiency and enhance services to county residents. Library officials requested the performance review as part of their comprehensive effort to streamline operations.

“Clermont County Public Library officials should be commended for being proactive to identify more desirable alternatives to current practices and procedures,” Taylor said. “The recommendations outlined in this report should help them achieve their long-term, strategic objectives and ultimately enhance library services offered to the residents of Clermont County.”

The performance audit of the Clermont County Public Library reviewed the areas of planning and financial management, staffing and organization, general operations and program management. The audit identifies several noteworthy practices within the library’s operations, including:

Implementing an emergency coverage plan to ensure that library branches have adequate staffing when employees call off work unexpectedly

Developing an effective method of tracking county genealogical materials

Conducting a benchmarking study to set goals for program attendance at various branch locations

The audit also outlines several recommendations library officials could consider as they seek to improve operations, including:

Developing and publishing a comprehensive five year financial forecast to improve fiscal accountability

Restructuring staff levels comparable to peer averages

Developing a formal staffing plan to ensure consistent services throughout the county library system

Establishing a formal capital improvement plan ensuring money is available for routine preventative maintenance

Performance audits report on the efficiency and effectiveness of government operations through peer comparisons and benchmarking to industry standards. A performance audit can be a useful tool for agencies seeking to improve operations, identify cost savings and make better use of existing resources.

A full copy of the audit is available online at www.auditor.state.oh.us.

###

The Ohio Auditor of State’s office is one of the largest accounting offices in the nation. The office strives to ensure that all public funds are spent legally and appropriately and works aggressively to root out fraud, waste and abuse in public spending. Taylor encourages anyone suspecting fraud or misspending of public dollars to contact her office toll free at 1-866-FRAUD-OH (1-866-372-8364).