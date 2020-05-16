Taylor Releases Village of West Elkton Audit

Preble County -

Auditor of State Mary Taylor released the audit of the village of West Elkton for fiscal years 2005 and 2006. A referral to the Ohio Ethics Commission was also made.

The audit outlines several weaknesses in the financial management of the village which was placed in fiscal emergency on September 16, 2004. West Elkton remains in fiscal emergency.

Findings outlined in the audit report include:

Inaccurate and incomplete accounting records and bank reconciliations

Lack of proper oversight over the payroll process

Fees and other penalties charged to the village for making late payments

“It is critical that public entities properly and accurately document each and every tax dollar collected and spent,” Taylor said. “The failure to do so increases the potential of fraud and misspending.”

The ethics referral is the result of the village clerk performing additional duties without the approval of village council. The referral also notes that a village councilman voted to increase the salary of his spouse, who is the village clerk.

A copy of the complete audit is available online at www.auditor.state.oh.us.

