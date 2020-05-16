Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Taylor Investigation Results in Guilty Plea

Hamilton County -

Auditor of State Mary Taylor says an investigation conducted by her office has resulted in a guilty plea to charges of theft in office.

Debra J. Reynolds, the former payroll clerk for the village of Lockland, pled guilty in the Hamilton County Common Pleas Court to stealing more than $60,000 over several years.

Investigators with the Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) say Reynolds, 42, of Reading, Ohio, intentionally wrote payroll checks to herself weekly rather than every two weeks.

“Stealing taxpayer money is a serious crime and those who do it should be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” said Taylor.  “It’s important that this money is paid back and used for its intended purpose.”

Last summer, SIU initiated an investigation into allegations of theft in the village of Lockland Mayor’s Court. That investigation is ongoing.

Taylor says she will recommend restitution for the amount Reynolds stole. Sentencing is scheduled for March 12.

