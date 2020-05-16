Taylor Releases Liberty Township Audit

Henry County -

Auditor of State Mary Taylor today released the audit of Liberty Township for fiscal years 2005 and 2006. The audit revealed more than $18,000 in findings for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid. Also, auditors identified record keeping errors resulting in 20 corrective recommendations to the township’s financial statements.

“Accurate financial records are essential to accountability,” said Taylor. “It is important that township officials use this audit as a tool to reduce errors and make improvements in their financial record keeping.”

Several township officials received improper reimbursement of insurance premiums totaling $17,482.61. The township reimbursed employees for premium costs associated with spouses or a dependant which is not permitted by Ohio law. Also, the audit shows that township officials could not account for $550 that was used as a way to provide change for purchases at a township park fundraiser.

The report also pointed out that the township violated Ohio law by not competitively bidding the purchase of a $330,000 fire truck.

A copy of the full audit is available online at http://www.auditor.state.oh.us/AuditSearch/Reports/2008/Liberty_Township_05_06-Henry.pdf.