Taylor Releases Trumbull Township Audit

Ashtabula County -

Auditor of State Mary Taylor today released the audit of Trumbull Township for fiscal years 2004 and 2005. The audit reveals many financial record keeping issues and that the township fiscal officer was overpaid more than $1,800.

“It is crucial that public organizations properly account for each and every tax dollar spent,” Taylor said. “The failure to maintain documents that support the expenditure of public funds increases the likelihood of theft or fraud.”

On November 20, 2006, the township was declared “unauditable”, or unable to be audited due to missing or incomplete financial records, for calendar years 2004 and 2005. The “unauditable” designation will be removed from the township with today’s audit release.

The township fiscal officer overpaid herself $557.35 in 2004 and $1,314.13 in 2005. The township fiscal officer completed repayment of the funds in October 2007.

The audit also cites specific examples of financial mismanagement that could lead to fraud, waste or abuse. The audit also states that inaccurate transaction records and monthly reconciliations resulted in incorrect annual financial reports because:

Check amounts and check numbers listed in the accounting system did not match actual checks cleared.

Checks were listed in the accounting system that were never cashed or voided.

Transactions were posted in different months than when they occurred.

A copy of the full audit is available online at http://www.auditor.state.oh.us/AuditSearch/Reports/2008/Trumbull_Township_05-Ashtabula.pdf.