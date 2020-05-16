Taylor Offers White Collar Crime Training

Cincinnati -

Auditor of State Mary Taylor is sponsoring training seminars for local law enforcement officers investigating electronic financial crimes this week in Hamilton County.

The Secure Techniques for Onsite Preview (STOP) class is tailored specifically to police detectives and investigators. Participants are shown how to preview a suspect computer system for potential evidence at a crime scene and how to properly retrieve and save electronic evidence.

“Computers and other electronic devices are used to commit white collar crimes,” Taylor said. “Criminals are smart but we have to be smarter and it is important to stay one step ahead of those seeking to commit fraud. I am proud to offer training programs that help to prevent or stop fraud, waste and abuse.”

Two classes are offered to law enforcement in Hamilton County this week. The first class takes place February 19 and 20 while the second class is scheduled for February 21 and 22. Both classes are located at the Great Oaks Public Safety Services Center in Cincinnati from 8 AM to 5 PM.

The director of the Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU), Randy Meyer, will teach the STOP class. Meyer is certified to teach the course by the National White Collar Crime Center (NW3C). Other sponsors of the STOP training classes in Cincinnati include the Hamilton County Police Association and the National White Collar Crime Center.

The Auditor of State’s office offers four training classes to local officials interested in enhancing anti-fraud measures. The classes offer training to investigate and prevent financial crimes.

The four classes are:

Cyber Investigation 100 – Identifying and Seizing Electronic Evidence (ISEE) Law enforcement officers learn to improve their response to electronic crime scenes

Law enforcement officers learn to improve their response to electronic crime scenes Cyber Investigation 101 – Secure Techniques for Onsite Preview (STOP) Law enforcement officers enhance their ability to search a computer system for evidence of fraud

Law enforcement officers enhance their ability to search a computer system for evidence of fraud Financial Crimes 101 – Keys to Unlocking Financial Crimes Participants gain hands-on experience working a simulated financial crime

Participants gain hands-on experience working a simulated financial crime Fraud Prevention 101 – Fraud and Your Not-for-Profit Organization – Find it and Prevent it Local non-profit groups such as youth sports organizations and church groups are provided with tips and techniques to significantly reduce the risk of fraud

For more information, or to schedule one of the four training classes, please contact the Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit at 866-FRAUD-OH (866-372-8364) or by e-mail at siutraining@auditor.state.oh.us.

