Taylor Appointed to U.N. Commission

The Department of State is pleased to announce the appointment of three individuals to be the Public Delegates to the 52nd session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW). The three are: Mary Taylor of Green, Ohio; Mary F. Buestrin of Mequon, Wisconsin; and Manda Zand Ervin of Ellicott City, Maryland. The United States delegation to CSW will be led by Ambassador Patricia P. Brister of Mandeville, Louisiana.

“I am honored to serve on this distinguished global policy-making commission,” Taylor said. “I am looking forward to the important discussions on policy changes necessary to improve gender equality and the advancement of women worldwide.”

The session will take place in New York City at the United Nations General Assembly building from February 25 through March 7. This year’s priority theme is “Financing for gender equality and empowerment of women.” Panels will also be held on the themes of “The equal sharing of responsibilities between women and men, including care giving in the context of HIV/AIDS” and “Indicators on violence against women.” There will also be an interactive dialogue on “Women’s participation in conflict prevention, management, and conflict resolution and in post-conflict peace building.”

The Commission on the Status of Women is a functional commission of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), dedicated exclusively to gender equality and the advancement of women. Every year, representatives of Member States gather at the United Nations Headquarters in New York to evaluate progress on gender equality, identify challenges, and formulate concrete policies to promote gender equality and the advancement of women worldwide. The Commission was established by ECOSOC on June 21, 1946.

