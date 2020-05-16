Taylor Releases Shelby City School District Audit

Richland County -

Auditor of State Mary Taylor today released the audit of the Shelby City School District for fiscal year 2007. The audit indicates that while school officials are making significant improvements to the district’s financial condition, a few issues remain.

The district was placed in fiscal emergency on April 7, 2005. Since that time, school officials implemented a financial recovery plan and reduced spending by an estimated $3.2 million.

“School officials are working hard to improve the district’s financial situation and they should be commended for their progress,” Taylor said. “I encourage them to keep up the good work.”

Shelby City Schools remain under the supervision of the fiscal emergency committee. The district ended fiscal year 2007 with a general fund cash balance of $773,282. Additionally, school officials project a positive general fund balance of more than $1.8 million for fiscal year 2008.

The audit also recommends that school officials develop a capital assets policy and perform timely bank reconciliations as additional measures to improve financial accountability.

A copy of the complete audit is available online at www.auditor.state.oh.us.

