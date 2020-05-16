Taylor Kicks Off Local Government Conference

Columbus -

Auditor of State Mary Taylor today convenes the 9th annual Local Government Officials’ Conference. The conference is located at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Columbus where more than 700 public officials will attend the three-day event.

“Whether you are an experienced local government official or just beginning your first term, our conference will equip you with the tools necessary to tackle your duties with confidence,” said Taylor. “Hundreds of Ohio public officials take advantage of this event each year to demonstrate their commitment to local government accountability.”

The conference reinforces the core fiscal and legal standards needed to run an efficient local government system. Themes of the event include:

• Government accounting • Budgeting and financing • Legal compliance • Ethics • Ohio Sunshine Laws

The conference focuses on issues related to smaller local governments and satisfies continuing education requirements outlined in the Ohio Revised Code for village clerks, clerk-treasurers, and fiscal officers. Additionally, officials have the opportunity to fulfill the public records training now required by state law. Ohio elected officials, or a designee, must attend a three hour public records training session once during each term in office. All conference attendees must pre-register.

The Auditor of State’s Local Government Services (LGS) section provides accounting advice to government agencies and political subdivisions in Ohio. Local government officials request the expertise of LGS to improve financial record keeping and to become better stewards of public funds. For more information about the many services provided by LGS, please visit www.auditor.state.oh.us.